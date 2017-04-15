Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Game 2 Lineups

by on Sat, Apr 15, 2017 at 1:32PM
3,237

The Boston Bruins finally notched their first victory of the season against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday when they overcame a 1-0 third-period deficit for a 2-1 win in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

The teams return to Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday afternoon for Game 2 after an extra day of rest. That additional time off might be enough for Senators defenseman Marc Methot to return from injury. He missed Game 1, but Sens head coach Guy Boucher told reporters the veteran D-man is a “game-time decision” for Saturday.

The Bruins again will be without second-line center David Krejci, who missed Game 1 with an upper body injury. B’s defenseman Colin Miller, who, despite practicing Friday, also won’t be available for Game 2 after leaving the series opener following a knee-on-knee collision. Joe Morrow will take Miller’s place and make his playoff debut.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (1-0)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Drew Stafford–Ryan Spooner–David Backes
Frank Vatrano–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Matt Beleskey

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
John-Michael Liles–Adam McQuaid
Joe Morrow–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (0-1)
Mike Hoffman–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Mark Stone
Clarke MacArthur–Kyle Turris–Bobby Ryan
Alexandre Burrows–Derick Brassard–Viktor Stalberg
Tom Pyatt–Zack Smith–Tommy Wingels

Marc Methot–Erik Karlsson
Dion Phaneuf–Cody Ceci
Mark Borowiecki–Chris Wideman

Craig Anderson

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of March 30, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $11,500 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN