Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Game 2 Lineups

The Boston Bruins finally notched their first victory of the season against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday when they overcame a 1-0 third-period deficit for a 2-1 win in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
The teams return to Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday afternoon for Game 2 after an extra day of rest. That additional time off might be enough for Senators defenseman Marc Methot to return from injury. He missed Game 1, but Sens head coach Guy Boucher told reporters the veteran D-man is a “game-time decision” for Saturday.
The Bruins again will be without second-line center David Krejci, who missed Game 1 with an upper body injury. B’s defenseman Colin Miller, who, despite practicing Friday, also won’t be available for Game 2 after leaving the series opener following a knee-on-knee collision. Joe Morrow will take Miller’s place and make his playoff debut.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (1-0)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Drew Stafford–Ryan Spooner–David Backes
Frank Vatrano–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Matt Beleskey
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
John-Michael Liles–Adam McQuaid
Joe Morrow–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
OTTAWA SENATORS (0-1)
Mike Hoffman–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Mark Stone
Clarke MacArthur–Kyle Turris–Bobby Ryan
Alexandre Burrows–Derick Brassard–Viktor Stalberg
Tom Pyatt–Zack Smith–Tommy Wingels
Marc Methot–Erik Karlsson
Dion Phaneuf–Cody Ceci
Mark Borowiecki–Chris Wideman
Craig Anderson
Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images
