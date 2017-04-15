Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Game 2 Lineups

Share this:

The Boston Bruins finally notched their first victory of the season against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday when they overcame a 1-0 third-period deficit for a 2-1 win in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

The teams return to Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday afternoon for Game 2 after an extra day of rest. That additional time off might be enough for Senators defenseman Marc Methot to return from injury. He missed Game 1, but Sens head coach Guy Boucher told reporters the veteran D-man is a “game-time decision” for Saturday.

The Bruins again will be without second-line center David Krejci, who missed Game 1 with an upper body injury. B’s defenseman Colin Miller, who, despite practicing Friday, also won’t be available for Game 2 after leaving the series opener following a knee-on-knee collision. Joe Morrow will take Miller’s place and make his playoff debut.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (1-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Drew Stafford–Ryan Spooner–David Backes

Frank Vatrano–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Matt Beleskey

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

John-Michael Liles–Adam McQuaid

Joe Morrow–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (0-1)

Mike Hoffman–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Mark Stone

Clarke MacArthur–Kyle Turris–Bobby Ryan

Alexandre Burrows–Derick Brassard–Viktor Stalberg

Tom Pyatt–Zack Smith–Tommy Wingels

Marc Methot–Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf–Cody Ceci

Mark Borowiecki–Chris Wideman

Craig Anderson

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images