Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Game 4 Lineups

The Boston Bruins enter Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Ottawa Senators trailing 2-1 after losing Game 3 at TD Garden. But reinforcements should be on the way.

B’s defenseman Colin Miller is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday night after missing the previous two games. He left Game 1 after a scary knee-on-knee collision. Miller’s return likely will result in Tommy Cross being a healthy scratch.

Miller is the only one of Boston’s four injured defensemen expected to play Wednesday.

David Krejci returned in Game 3 after missing the first two games with a lower body injury. He’ll slot in at second-line center in Game 4, and the Bruins need his playmaking ability and smooth skating to break down Ottawa’s neutral-zone trap.

Senators head coach Guy Boucher told reporters Wednesday there will be no lineup changes for his team entering Game 4.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (1-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Ryan Spooner/Sean Kuraly–Frank Vatrano

Dominic Moore–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Joe Morrow–Kevan Miller

John-Michael Liles–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (2-1)

Ryan Dzingel–Kyle Turris–Alex Burrows

Viktor Stalberg–Derick Brassard–Bobby Ryan

Mike Hoffman–Zack Smith–Mark Stone

Clarke MacArthur–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Tom Pyatt

Mark Methot–Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf–Cody Ceci

Ben Harpur–Chris Wideman

Craig Anderson

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images