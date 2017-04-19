Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Game 4 Lineups

by on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 4:00PM
2,544

The Boston Bruins enter Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Ottawa Senators trailing 2-1 after losing Game 3 at TD Garden. But reinforcements should be on the way.

B’s defenseman Colin Miller is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday night after missing the previous two games. He left Game 1 after a scary knee-on-knee collision. Miller’s return likely will result in Tommy Cross being a healthy scratch.

Miller is the only one of Boston’s four injured defensemen expected to play Wednesday.

David Krejci returned in Game 3 after missing the first two games with a lower body injury. He’ll slot in at second-line center in Game 4, and the Bruins need his playmaking ability and smooth skating to break down Ottawa’s neutral-zone trap.

Senators head coach Guy Boucher told reporters Wednesday there will be no lineup changes for his team entering Game 4.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (1-2)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Ryan Spooner/Sean Kuraly–Frank Vatrano
Dominic Moore–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Joe Morrow–Kevan Miller
John-Michael Liles–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (2-1)
Ryan Dzingel–Kyle Turris–Alex Burrows
Viktor Stalberg–Derick Brassard–Bobby Ryan
Mike Hoffman–Zack Smith–Mark Stone
Clarke MacArthur–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Tom Pyatt

Mark Methot–Erik Karlsson
Dion Phaneuf–Cody Ceci
Ben Harpur–Chris Wideman

Craig Anderson

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a Bruins/NHL question for Nick Goss? Send it to him via Twitter at @NickGossNESN

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of March 30, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $11,500 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN