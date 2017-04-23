Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Game 6 Lineups

by on Sun, Apr 23, 2017 at 12:18PM
The Boston Bruins lost second-line center David Krejci in the first period of Game 5 after he took a knee-on-knee hit.

Boston overcame it, though, as Sean Kuraly scored two goals in a double-overtime Game 5 win to extend the B’s season to a Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at TD Garden.

Krejci’s status for Game 6 remains uncertain. Kuraly, who entered into the Game 5 lineup for Ryan Spooner, should remain in the fold either way.

The Bruins also aren’t expected to receive any reinforcements on the blue line. They’ll likely use the same six defensemen Sunday as they did for Game 5.

The Senators will make a few changes to their lineup. Defenseman Fredrik Claesson will play on the third pairing in place of Chris Wideman.

Tommy Wingels will draw in at forward for Ottawa as well.

Here are the projected Game 6 lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (2-3)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes
Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Dominic Moore–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Frank Vatrano

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Joe Morrow–Kevan Miller
John-Michael Liles–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (3-2)
Ryan Dzingel–Kyle Turris–Alex Burrows
Viktor Stalberg–Derick Brassard–Bobby Ryan
Mike Hoffman–Zack Smith–Mark Stone
Clarke MacArthur–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Tommy Wingels

Mark Methot–Erik Karlsson
Dion Phaneuf–Cody Ceci
Ben Harpur–Fredrik Claesson

Craig Anderson

