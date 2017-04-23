Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Game 6 Lineups

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins lost second-line center David Krejci in the first period of Game 5 after he took a knee-on-knee hit.

Boston overcame it, though, as Sean Kuraly scored two goals in a double-overtime Game 5 win to extend the B’s season to a Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at TD Garden.

Krejci’s status for Game 6 remains uncertain. Kuraly, who entered into the Game 5 lineup for Ryan Spooner, should remain in the fold either way.

The Bruins also aren’t expected to receive any reinforcements on the blue line. They’ll likely use the same six defensemen Sunday as they did for Game 5.

The Senators will make a few changes to their lineup. Defenseman Fredrik Claesson will play on the third pairing in place of Chris Wideman.

Sens D Chris Wideman, who took out #NHLBruins C David Krejci in Game 5, healthy scratch today, per Coach Guy Boucher. — Mike Loftus (@MLoftus_Ledger) April 23, 2017

Tommy Wingels will draw in at forward for Ottawa as well.

Boucher: Claesson in for Wideman on D. Wingels in up front. Stalberg game-time decision. Another F comes out if Stalberg can go — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) April 23, 2017

Here are the projected Game 6 lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (2-3)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Dominic Moore–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Frank Vatrano

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Joe Morrow–Kevan Miller

John-Michael Liles–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (3-2)

Ryan Dzingel–Kyle Turris–Alex Burrows

Viktor Stalberg–Derick Brassard–Bobby Ryan

Mike Hoffman–Zack Smith–Mark Stone

Clarke MacArthur–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Tommy Wingels

Mark Methot–Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf–Cody Ceci

Ben Harpur–Fredrik Claesson

Craig Anderson

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images