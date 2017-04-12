Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lines

by on Wed, Apr 12, 2017 at 4:46PM
After a highly entertaining regular season, the Stanley Cup playoffs have finally arrived.

The Boston Bruins will travel to Ottawa to take on the Senators for Game 1 of their first-round matchup. The Senators dominated the Bruins over the course of the regular season, winning all four games. Still, the two clubs are fairly evenly matched, which should translate into a great series starting Wednesday night at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Boston University product Charlie McAvoy is expected to make his highly anticipated Bruins debut in Game 1. The 19-year-old signed an entry-level contract with the team on April 10 and has been vaulted into action thanks to injuries to Torey Krug (lower body) and Brandon Carlo (concussion), who will both be sidelined Wednesday night.

Despite injuries and new faces, Boston will look to record its first win against Ottawa this season and start this first-round series on a high note.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes
Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–Frank Vatrano
Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara–Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller–Charlie McAvoy
John-Michael Liles–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS
Clarke MacAthur–Kyle Turris–Bobby Ryan
Mike Hoffman–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Mark Stone
Alexandre Burrows–Derick Brassard–Viktor Stalberg
Tom Pyatt–Zack Smith–Tommy Wingels

Marc Methot–Erik Karlsson
Dion Phaneuf–Cody Ceci
Mark Borowiecki–Dennis Wideman

Craig Anderson

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of March 30, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $11,500 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

