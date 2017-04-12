Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lines

Share this:

Tweet







After a highly entertaining regular season, the Stanley Cup playoffs have finally arrived.

The Boston Bruins will travel to Ottawa to take on the Senators for Game 1 of their first-round matchup. The Senators dominated the Bruins over the course of the regular season, winning all four games. Still, the two clubs are fairly evenly matched, which should translate into a great series starting Wednesday night at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Boston University product Charlie McAvoy is expected to make his highly anticipated Bruins debut in Game 1. The 19-year-old signed an entry-level contract with the team on April 10 and has been vaulted into action thanks to injuries to Torey Krug (lower body) and Brandon Carlo (concussion), who will both be sidelined Wednesday night.

Despite injuries and new faces, Boston will look to record its first win against Ottawa this season and start this first-round series on a high note.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–Frank Vatrano

Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara–Adam McQuaid

Kevan Miller–Charlie McAvoy

John-Michael Liles–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS

Clarke MacAthur–Kyle Turris–Bobby Ryan

Mike Hoffman–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Mark Stone

Alexandre Burrows–Derick Brassard–Viktor Stalberg

Tom Pyatt–Zack Smith–Tommy Wingels

Marc Methot–Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf–Cody Ceci

Mark Borowiecki–Dennis Wideman

Craig Anderson

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images