Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lineups

The Boston Bruins clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night, but their seed for the Stanley Cup playoffs is far from certain.

The B’s host the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Thursday night, and the Sens come in with a slight lead (based on fewer games played) over Boston for second place in the Atlantic Division.

A victory for the Bruins would give them a great chance to avoid falling into the wild card — and a first-round series with the Washington Capitals — and secure a favorable Round 1 playoff matchup with Ottawa or the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson won’t play Thursday night because of an injury, which is good news for the Bruins because he’s Ottawa’s best player. However, the Bruins will be without leading goal scorer Brad Marchand, who was suspended Thursday for Boston’s final two regular-season games by the NHL.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (44-30-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–Sean Kuraly

Dominic Moore–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

John-Michael Liles–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (42-27-10)

Mike Hoffman–Kyle Turris–Mark Stone

Viktor Stalberg–Derick Brassard–Alexandre Burrows

Tom Pyatt–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Tommy Wingels

Clarke MacArthur–Chris Kelly–Ryan Dzingel

Dion Phaneuf–Ben Harpur

Mark Borowiecki–Chris Wideman

Frederik Claesson–Jyrki Jokipakka

Craig Anderson

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images