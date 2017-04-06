Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lineups

by on Thu, Apr 6, 2017 at 5:33PM
2,568

The Boston Bruins clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night, but their seed for the Stanley Cup playoffs is far from certain.

The B’s host the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Thursday night, and the Sens come in with a slight lead (based on fewer games played) over Boston for second place in the Atlantic Division.

A victory for the Bruins would give them a great chance to avoid falling into the wild card — and a first-round series with the Washington Capitals — and secure a favorable Round 1 playoff matchup with Ottawa or the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson won’t play Thursday night because of an injury, which is good news for the Bruins because he’s Ottawa’s best player. However, the Bruins will be without leading goal scorer Brad Marchand, who was suspended Thursday for Boston’s final two regular-season games by the NHL.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (44-30-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes
Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–Sean Kuraly
Dominic Moore–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
John-Michael Liles–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (42-27-10)
Mike Hoffman–Kyle Turris–Mark Stone
Viktor Stalberg–Derick Brassard–Alexandre Burrows
Tom Pyatt–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Tommy Wingels
Clarke MacArthur–Chris Kelly–Ryan Dzingel

Dion Phaneuf–Ben Harpur
Mark Borowiecki–Chris Wideman
Frederik Claesson–Jyrki Jokipakka

Craig Anderson

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of March 30, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $11,500 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

