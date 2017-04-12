Bettor Who Picked Sergio Garcia To Win Masters Earns Nearly $42K On $60 Bet

Share this:

Tweet







Sometimes it’s a good idea to pick the underdog.

Sergio Garcia won the Masters Tournament on Sunday as a +4,000 longshot, according to OddsShark, which means anyone who put money on 37-year-old golfer received a decent return on their investment. However, one bettor picked Garcia as part of a two-team parlay and was able to cash out big time, winning $41,773 on a $60 bet.

Check out this unbelievable parlay from one of our players!⛳️ He wagered $60 to win $41,773!💰 What's your biggest payout!? pic.twitter.com/EnJyPgy4Oo — Bovada Official (@BovadaLV) April 11, 2017

Even if he had just chosen Rickie Fowler to win the Honda Classic, the gambler still would have taken home $960, so it’s not a bad payday either way. But opting to wait a couple months for the Masters worked out infinitely better for this guy.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images