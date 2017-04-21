Between The Tackles: Breaking Down Tough Stretch In Patriots’ 2017 Schedule

Share this:

The New England Patriots have a very unusual 2017 schedule.

The Patriots play five of their six divisional games in the final six weeks of the season, and they have five road games in six weeks coming out of their bye week.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox break down the Patriots’ schedule and White House visit on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast. They also discuss how Aaron Hernandez’s suicide cast a shadow over the trip to the White House.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images