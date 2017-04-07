Between The Tackles: Chances Malcolm Butler, Richard Sherman Are Traded

Share this:

Rewind two months ago, and no one could have imagined there would be offseason talk of prospective Malcolm Butler and Richard Sherman deals.

It seems the chances of Butler being traded by the New England Patriots are decreasing while the odds of a Sherman deal could be improving. But who’s more likely to be playing on a different team in five months when the NFL season kicks off? And will Butler or the Seattle Seahawks cornerback be on the Patriots?

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discuss that and much more on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast. Watch the full show above.

