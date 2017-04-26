Between The Tackles: Should Patriots Draft By Need Or Best Player Available?

Share this:

The New England Patriots are in a unique position as they prepare for the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Patriots’ first pick is 72nd overall, and they really only have one glaring need left on their roster at pass rusher. So, should the Patriots take the best available defensive end with their first pick or grab a player who might not have a role on the team for a year or two?

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava discussed how the Patriots might handle the draft and much more on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast. Watch the show above.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images