Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots reportedly took a closer look at two restricted free agent running backs from AFC East rivals recently when they brought in Mike Gillislee and Damien Williams for visits.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discussed what both players could add to the Patriots’ backfield on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast. Watch the full episode above.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images