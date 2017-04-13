Bill Belichick Addresses Deflategate, Aaron Hernandez In CNBC Interview

Bill Belichick has yet to speak with reporters since the NFL league year opened last month.
But the New England Patriots coach did recently sit down for a lengthy and wide-ranging interview with Suzy Welch of CNBC’s “Power Lunch,” a segment of which was released online Thursday morning.
The interview touched on everything from Belichick’s coaching roots to the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI comeback to Tom Brady’s not-exactly-elite athleticism. It also included a game of word association.
Here’s the full transcript of that exchange, courtesy of ProFootballTalk:
Welch: Football.
Belichick: More sport than business. But it is a business. That I respect the game for the game and the sport.
Welch: The media.
Belichick: It is how a team connects to its fans.
Welch: Winning.
Belichick: The goal. There’s no medals for trying. This isn’t like eighth grade where everybody gets a trophy. We are in a professional sport and it is competitive to win. That’s what we do.
Welch: Deflategate.
Belichick: Ridiculous.
Welch: Aaron Hernandez.
Belichick: Tragedy.
Welch: Heartbreaking.
Belichick: Yes. That would be another word.
Welch: Next year.
Belichick: Is this year.
Welch: Perfect day.
Belichick: Nantucket.
Welch: Last one. Legacy.
Belichick: For another day.
Welch: Don’t think about it?
Belichick: No. Right now, 2017. Trying to have a good team this year. There will be another day to talk about it.
Welch: Just another day at the office for you?
Belichick: No. I mean, look, I’m aware of it, but I can’t sit and think about it. Look, this year is going to be part of it. So, try to have a good year this year and you know, we will figure out the rest of it later.
The full interview is set to air at 1 p.m. ET Thursday on CNBC.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images
