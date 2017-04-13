Bill Belichick Addresses Deflategate, Aaron Hernandez In CNBC Interview

Share this:

Bill Belichick has yet to speak with reporters since the NFL league year opened last month.

But the New England Patriots coach did recently sit down for a lengthy and wide-ranging interview with Suzy Welch of CNBC’s “Power Lunch,” a segment of which was released online Thursday morning.

The interview touched on everything from Belichick’s coaching roots to the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI comeback to Tom Brady’s not-exactly-elite athleticism. It also included a game of word association.

Here’s the full transcript of that exchange, courtesy of ProFootballTalk:

Welch: Football.

Belichick: More sport than business. But it is a business. That I respect the game for the game and the sport.

Welch: The media.

Belichick: It is how a team connects to its fans.

Welch: Winning.

Belichick: The goal. There’s no medals for trying. This isn’t like eighth grade where everybody gets a trophy. We are in a professional sport and it is competitive to win. That’s what we do.

Welch: Deflategate.

Belichick: Ridiculous.

Welch: Aaron Hernandez.

Belichick: Tragedy.

Welch: Heartbreaking.

Belichick: Yes. That would be another word.

Welch: Next year.

Belichick: Is this year.

Welch: Perfect day.

Belichick: Nantucket.

Welch: Last one. Legacy.

Belichick: For another day.

Welch: Don’t think about it?

Belichick: No. Right now, 2017. Trying to have a good team this year. There will be another day to talk about it.

Welch: Just another day at the office for you?

Belichick: No. I mean, look, I’m aware of it, but I can’t sit and think about it. Look, this year is going to be part of it. So, try to have a good year this year and you know, we will figure out the rest of it later.

The full interview is set to air at 1 p.m. ET Thursday on CNBC.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images