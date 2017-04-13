Bill Belichick Calls Patriots’ Super Bowl LI Comeback Win ‘Close To A Miracle’

Share this:

Bill Belichick made it clear in his extensive sit-down interview with CNBC’s Suzy Welch that he’s “on to 2017.”

“No one cares about 2016 anymore,” Belichick said. “You can’t look back. We don’t talk about last year. We don’t talk about next week. We talk about today, and we talk about the next game. That’s all we can really control.”

Belichick did look back briefly on the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LI comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, however.

“It was funny, this is one of those games where we didn’t have control over the score, but I didn’t feel like we had lost control of the game,” Belichick said. “We could move the ball, we were able to stop them on third down. We were able to do things, but the scoreboard was very much against us. As long as there was still time, I felt we had a chance.”

Welch asked the Patriots head coach if he was scared.

“No,” Belichick said. “I just tried to take it from play to play and make the best decision we can from for the next play. It all fell into place for us in the end, which it had to. If one thing had gone wrong, we probably would have come up short.”

Belichick called the comeback “close to a miracle.”

“We had one of those great catches go in our favor, and we’ve seen them go the other way in other games,” Belichick said, referencing the Patriots’ Super Bowl losses to the New York Giants. “That was kind of a miracle.”

You can watch Belichick’s full interview with Welch here.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images