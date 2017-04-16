Bill Belichick Gave Patriots The Best Present For His Birthday 17 Years Ago Today

Share this:

April 16 is a pretty special day for the New England Patriots and their head coach.

The day’s significance is obvious for Bill Belichick: It’s his birthday, as the legendary coach turns 65 years old Sunday.

But Belichick isn’t above working on his birthday — in fact, he made one of the best moves of his NFL coaching career on his 48th birthday. On April 16, 2000, the Patriots coach used the 199th overall pick in the NFL Draft to select Michigan quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady, of course, went on to become arguably the greatest quarterback of all time and help bring five Super Bowl rings (so far) to New England. How’s that for a birthday present?

Almost two decades later, both Belichick and Brady show no signs of slowing down, so the two could be celebrating a few more birthdays together with the Patriots before they call it quits.

