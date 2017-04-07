Bill Murray Hilariously Tries To Bribe Umpires At Minor League Game

Share this:

You never know when you’ll see Bill Murray at a sporting event, but when you do, chances are he’s going to do something hilarious.

The legendary comedic actor often is seen at Chicago Cubs games and was on-hand to root on Xavier throughout its NCAA Tournament run.

Not only is Murray a sports fan, but he’s ventured into the business side of things as well. He serves as co-owner of the Charleston RiverDogs, the Class-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

The RiverDogs opened their season Thursday, and Murray was in attendance to take in the action. Murray naturally wanted to see his team open up the season with a victory, so he took matters into his own hands in hopes of bettering the winning chances.

I'm not trying to be a snitch, but somebody at @MiLB needs to see this. Sorry @ChasRiverDogs, but you can't just let Bill Murray bribe umps pic.twitter.com/osVwmxk9gM — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) April 7, 2017

Murray’s bribery didn’t pan out, though, as Charleston fell to the Lexington Legends 6-3.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images