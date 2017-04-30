Bills Fire GM Doug Whaley One Day After NFL Draft, Ending Four-Year Tenure

Share this:

The Buffalo Bills apparently weren’t too happy with this year’s NFL Draft results.

The Bills on Sunday morning fired general manager Doug Whaley, less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the 2017 NFL Draft. Team owner Terry Pegula announced the move in a statement.

Statement from Bills Owner Terry Pegula. pic.twitter.com/k6WwmuyM3L — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) April 30, 2017

Whaley spent four seasons as Buffalo’s GM after taking over the job in May 2013. The Bills went just 30-34 in that span, failing to make the playoffs once, and struggled to find top-end talent in the draft during Whaley’s tenure.

Factor in an extra first round pick for Sammy Watkins and, "meh" pic.twitter.com/Ub9mxDjDoo — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 30, 2017

The Pegula family appeared to give Whaley a vote of confidence in December by putting him in charge of the team’s coaching search after the firing of Rex Ryan. Whaley helped hire new head coach Sean McDermott in January and retained control of the 53-man roster, but reports began surfacing this weekend that the 44-year-old GM was on the verge of being fired.

The Bills had the 10th overall pick in this year’s draft but traded it to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 27th overall pick, 91st overall pick and a 2018 first-round pick. They drafted LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White, a potential replacement for Stephon Gilmore, who signed with the New England Patriots this offseason.

