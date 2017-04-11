Billy Jaffe Breaks Down Bruins’ First-Round Playoff Showdown Vs. Senators

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins open the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on the road against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Bruins will be without defensemen Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo in game one due to a lower-body injury for Krug and an upper-body injury for Carlo. The Bruins will slot in recently signed defenseman Charlie McAvoy for help on the blue line.

To hear Billy Jaffe break down the Bruins first round showdown check out the video above from “NESN Live,” Presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images