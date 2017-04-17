Blackhawks Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

Share this:

The Chicago Blackhawks, to the surprise of nearly everyone, are down 0-2 in their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series against the Nashville Predators after losing the first two games at home.

Now, the ‘Hawks must win Monday night in Game 3 in Nashville to avoid falling into an 0-3 hole and having their season pushed to the brink of elimination.

Here’s how to watch Blackhawks vs. Predators online.

When: Monday, April 17, a 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

