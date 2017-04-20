Blackhawks Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

The Nashville Predators’ prize for being the second wild-card team in the Western Conference was a first-round series against the Chicago Blackhawks, who finished the regular season with the most points in the West and the third-most in the entire NHL.

And the Preds have a chance to sweep Chicago out of the playoffs Thursday.

Nashville has managed to take a 3-0 series lead, and the club will be on home ice when it looks to close things out. But that might not even matter, as the Predators already shut out the Blackhawks in Chicago, winning 1-0 and 5-0 in Games 1 and 2, respectively.

Here’s how you can watch Blackhawks vs. Predators online.

When: Thursday, April 20, at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images