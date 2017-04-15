Blue Jackets’ Matt Calvert Suspended One Game For Vicious Cross Check

Share this:

Playoff hockey will be played in Columbus on Sunday, but Matt Calvert won’t be a part of it.

The NHL suspended the Blue Jackets winger for one game for his vicious cross check to Pittsburgh Penguins winger Tom Kuhnhackl at the tail end of Friday night’s Game 2 at PPG Paints Arena.

Great stuff from Matt Calvert at the end of the PIT-CBJ game pic.twitter.com/DKx788BZf6 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 15, 2017

Calvert evidently let his emotions get the best of him as a result of Columbus’ demoralizing 4-1 loss.

The Blue Jackets will try to log their first win of the series in Game 3 on Sunday night. Puck drop from Nationwide Arena is set for 6 p.m. ET.

