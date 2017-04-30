Blues Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

Share this:

Tweet







We have ourselves a series.

The St. Louis Blues finally snapped the Nashville Predators’ five-game Stanley Cup playoff win streak Friday, earning a 3-2 victory on home ice in Game 2 to even the teams’ second-round series at 1-1.

Now, the series shifts to Nashville, where the Predators will hope to regain momentum Sunday afternoon in Game 3 at Bridgestone Arena.

Here’s how you can watch Blues vs. Predators online.

When: Sunday, April 30, 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images