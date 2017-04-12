Blues Vs. Wild Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

Share this:

The Minnesota Wild finished second in the Western Conference and will open a playoff series at home for just the third time in franchise history.

They will welcome the St. Louis Blues to the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday night as the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs get underway.

The Wild closed the regular season on a four-game winning streak and hope to make a deeper run in the playoffs than they did a year ago when they were bounced in the first round by the Dallas Stars.

Here’s how you can watch Blues-Wild online.

When: Wednesday, April 12, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

