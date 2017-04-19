Blues Vs. Wild Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

The St. Louis Blues will become the first team to advance to the conference semifinals of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs if they beat the Minnesota Wild in Game 4 on Wednesday night.

A loss would result in the Wild being eliminated in Round 1 three of the last five seasons. They haven’t reached the conference finals since 2003.

Here’s how you can watch Wild vs. Blues Game 4 online:

When: Wednesday, April 19 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

