Blues Vs. Wild Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 5 Online

The Minnesota Wild will be trying to pull off something that’s happened just four times in the history of the NHL when their first-round playoff series with the St. Louis Blues moves back to St. Paul, Minn., for Game 5.

The Wild fell to 3-0 in the series but were able to pick up a 2-0 win in Game 4 on Wednesday to keep their playoff hopes alive. They’ll have to do the same Saturday, but they get to try on home ice.

The 2014 Los Angeles Kings were the last team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit in the playoffs, and their comeback happened in the first round, too. The Kings went on to win the Stanley Cup that year, so Minnesota probably isn’t feeling entirely defeated.

Here’s how you can watch the Blues and Wild face off in Game 5.

When: Saturday, April 22, at 3 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images