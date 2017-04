Share this:

Tweet







Borussia Dortmund resumes its quest for European glory when it hosts Monaco in the first leg of these teams’ 2016-17 Champions League quarterfinal matchup Tuesday.

Dortmund defeated Benfica in the Round of 16, while Monaco eliminated Manchester City in a thrilling two-leg affair.

Here’s how to watch Dortmund vs. Monaco online.

When: Tuesday, April 11 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2 Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/UEFA.tv