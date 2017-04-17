Boston Marathon Tracker: How To Follow Friends, Family Members Running

Share this:

Spring has finally sprung, and the unofficial kickoff comes Monday with the 121st running of the Boston Marathon.

The Patriots’ Day tradition brings some of the world’s best long-distance runners to The Hub, but the Marathon also gives the common man and woman a chance to test their will while raising money for charitable causes.

Friends and families of the runners can follow their progress up to the minute with the BAA’s live marathon tracker.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images