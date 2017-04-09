Boston Native Charles Rosa Gets Knocked Out By Shane Burgos At UFC 210

Share this:

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charles Rosa was not Boston Strong at UFC 210.

The Peabody, Mass. native was knocked out in the third round of his featherweight bout against Shane Burgos to fall to 2-3 in the UFC.

Burgos connected with a right uppercut and then a left hook that caught Rosa clean before referee Todd Anderson stopped the fight.

Rosa actually looked like he was controlling the fight throughout the first two rounds, and likely could’ve won if the bout had gone the distance. According to FightMetric, Rosa had more significant strikes than Burgos and also had the lone takedown in the fight.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images