Boston Red Sox, Chairman Tom Werner Celebrate 15 Years With The Red Sox Foundation

by on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 6:48PM
The Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at Fenway Park with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Before the game Red Sox chairman Tom Werner joined NESN’s Tom Caron on Yawkey Way to talk about the Red Sox celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Red Sox Foundation.

The Red Sox Foundation is the official team charity of the Boston Red Sox and focuses on serving the health, education, recreation, and social service needs of children and families in need across New England.

To hear Werner’s comments check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch Live,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

