Watch Senators’ Craig Anderson Deny Brad Marchand With Diving Poke Check Save

The Boston Bruins had plenty of chances to score in Game 3 against the Ottawa Senators but Craig Anderson was stellar in net for the Senators.

Anderson shutout the Bruins on 20 saves, including a diving poke check on a Brad Marchand breakaway attempt. Marchand received a pass in the neutral zone and went streaking down the ice but was unable to lift the puck over the leg of the diving Anderson.

To see Anderson’s diving poke check, watch the video above from the DCU Save of the Day.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images