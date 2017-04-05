Brad Marchand Spears Jake Dotchin In Groin, Assessed Game Misconduct

Share this:

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning both held each other scoreless in the first period of their huge Tuesday night clash, but that wasn’t the main story at the intermission.

Instead, all eyes were on what B’s winger Brad Marchand did.

With under a minute remaining in the period, Marchand speared the Lightning’s Jake Dotchin in the groin. Dotchin remained down on the ice for quite some time before he skated off with some help. Marchand, meanwhile, was assessed a game misconduct.

Marchand spears Dotchin pic.twitter.com/f4VsQOuLSa — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) April 4, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images