Brad Marchand Suspended Two Games For Spearing Tampa Bay’s Jake Dotchin

Brad Marchand’s latest run-in with the hockey law will cost him the rest of the regular season.

The NHL on Thursday suspended the Boston Bruins forward the remaining two games for his spear to the groin of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin on Tuesday night.

The key thing that stands out in the video is the specific mention of Marchand’s “substantial history of attacking the lower body of opponents.”

The full quote: “What causes this play to rise to the level of supplemental discipline is the intent, the amount of force used and Marchand’s substantial history of attacking the lower body of opponents.”

Marchand’s status as a repeat offender ended up hurting him in the process, as DOPS points out he’s been fined or suspended seven times in his career, five of which came from lower body attacks.

Spearing isn’t usually something punished too harshly by the NHL Department of Player Safety, but Marchand’s prior history didn’t help his case. He’s missed 12 games due to suspension over the course of his career, and he already was given a pass earlier this season when the NHL DOPS opted to fine him instead of suspending him for a slew foot on Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall.

