Brad Marchand’s Late Goal Leads Bruins To Game 1 Win Over Senators

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins looked as though they were en route to their fifth straight loss to the Ottawa Senators this season.

The Bruins offense was nonexistent in the second period, and the Senators capitalized and took a 1-0 lead in the third period in Wednesday night’s Game 1 at Canadian Tire Centre.

But Boston suddenly found life nearly five minutes into the third frame with a goal from Frank Vatrano, which evened the score at 1-1.

And the Bruins wouldn’t stop there. With only minutes remaining in regulation, a rebounded shot from Patrice Bergeron found the stick of Brad Marchand, who finished off the offensive series with a go-ahead goal.

Brad Marchand gets the go-ahead goal late for the Bruins in Game 1 pic.twitter.com/b5uDf21fjm — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 13, 2017

Marchand’s tally was all the Bruins would need, as Boston would hang on for a hard-fought victory in Ottawa to take an early series lead.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images