Brad Stevens Calls Marcus Smart’s Middle Finger Gesture ‘Unacceptable’

Share this:

Tweet







Marcus Smart could be hearing from the NBA after the obscene gesture he supposedly made at a fan Tuesday night. But it appears the Boston Celtics guard already is in hot water with his coach.

Late in the Celtics’ embarrassing 111-97 loss to the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on Tuesday night, Smart appeared to flip off a fan in the stands after missing a 3-point attempt. Head coach Brad Stevens said Wednesday the league hasn’t contacted him about any discipline for Smart, but he’s still not pleased with his 23-year-old guard.

“Obviously I’ve been told of the gesture,” Stevens said in a conference call. “I saw a brief video clip of it, but from my clip, from the angle I saw, I couldn’t tell.

“But obviously, if he made a gesture, it’s unacceptable. And that’ll be handled by the league.”

While the gesture certainly wasn’t the best look for Smart, the Celtics have bigger issues on their plate. They travel to Chicago on Friday trailing 2-0 in their first-round NBA playoff series, and will need to mount a huge comeback to avoid going down as a historically bad No. 1 seed.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images