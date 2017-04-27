Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore Among Strong Patriots Crew At Celtics’ Game 5

Share this:

BOSTON — Tom Brady isn’t the only New England Patriot showing the Celtics some love during their playoff run.

A host of Patriots players made their way to TD Garden on Wednesday night for Boston’s crucial Game 5 matchup against the Chicago Bulls in their first-round series.

Headed to The Garden tonight for the first time with my dawg @BumpNrunGilm0re to watch the @celtics go to work 🍀 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) April 26, 2017

While the crowd gave it up for quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo, running back James White, wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, linebacker Rob Ninkovich and offensive linemen David Andrews and Cameron Fleming, their biggest applause was reserved for two New England newcomers: wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Plenty of Patriots in the house tonight. Newcomers Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore get the most love. pic.twitter.com/qbNtaaM1cZ — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) April 27, 2017

Patriots players at the @Celtics game tonight. Andrews

Brissett

Cooks

Fleming

Garoppolo

Gilmore

Mitchell

Ninkovich

White ☘ pic.twitter.com/GbqOggckx5 — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) April 27, 2017

Not a bad way to indoctrinate yourself to the Boston sports scene.

Cooks and Gilmore, both high-profile free agent signings by the Patriots this offseason, likely were impressed by the playoff atmosphere at the Garden — Cooks is coming from New Orleans, whose Pelicans have missed the playoffs in two straight seasons, while Gilmore comes over from Buffalo, which doesn’t even have an NBA team.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images