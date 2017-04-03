Brandon Jennings, John Wall Call Out ‘Very Disrespectful’ Warriors

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors have won 11 games in a row, the latest of which was a 139-115 thumping of the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

The Wizards, however, believe that the Warriors disrespected them during the blowout loss.

Not only were Stephen Curry (42 points) and Draymond Green (11 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists) left in the game to play against the Wizards’ bench, but backup center JaVale McGee chose to launch a 3-pointer with 6.9 seconds remaining in the game.

That earned him a hard shove from Wizards guard Brandon Jennings, who was assessed a flagrant foul for shoving McGee to the ground.

“It was very disrespectful,” Jennings said, per ESPN’s Chris Haynes. “Thank God he didn’t go to the rack, it probably would have been worse for him. But any time like that, I think you should let (the) clock run out. I think it was already disrespectful that they were trying to get Draymond a triple-double, Steph was out there with 40. So, I just felt it was disrespectful.

“I’m old-school. Like I said, he better be glad he shot that three and didn’t go to the basket.”

Wizards star guard John Wall agreed with Jennings’ assessment of the Warriors.

“Yep, totally agree,” Wall said. “Whenever a team is up like that, supposedly, you just hold the ball and take a shot-clock violation. So, what Brandon did, I don’t think it was dirty. I think it was the right play. You don’t let nobody try to embarrass you and I think that’s what they were trying to do.”

McGee, on the other hand, was unfazed by Jennings’ action or his remarks.

“I’m glad Brandon fouled me,” McGee said. “I was going to air-ball that three. Shoutout to Brandon Jennings.”

The Warriors currently have the best record in the NBA and expect to get star forward Kevin Durant back from injury Saturday.

