Breaking Down The Most Explosive Playmakers In The 2017 NFL Draft

Building an NFL team begins in the trenches, but ultimately someone has to get the ball across the goal line or flip the field with a big play. Those are the moments that go down in history.

The 2017 NFL Draft, which kicks off April 27, features no shortage of playmakers, making it extremely important for teams to keep doing their homework leading up to the big event. Some playmakers are easy to identify, but others fly under the radar until they step onto an NFL gridiron.

The Sports Daily broke down the most explosive playmakers in the 2017 draft, and you can read all about them at the link below.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images