Brian Johnson Gets Well-Deserved Chance To Make Impact At Big League Level

The last two years have been a mix of highs and lows for Brian Johnson, unfortunately with more lows than highs. Tuesday, however, certainly will fall into the “high” category for the left-handed pitcher.

The Boston Red Sox will recall Johnson for Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, as he’ll make a start in place of Eduardo Rodriguez, who’s away from the team on paternity leave. Johnson, who’s been hit twice with line drives in the last couple of seasons, is off to a tremendous start this season, certainly earning his chance to make an impact at the big league level Tuesday.

Tom Caron, Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyons discussed Johnson on Monday’s “Red Sox First Pitch,” and you can hear what they had to say in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images