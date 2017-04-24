Bruce Cassidy ‘Absolutely’ Wants To Return As Bruins Coach Next Season

Share this:

The Ottawa Senators bounced the Boston Bruins from the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 3-2 overtime win in Game 6 of their first-round series Sunday at TD Garden.

The Sens won the series four games to two, and they will play the New York Rangers in the second round.

After the game, Bruins interim coach Bruce Cassidy spoke about his team’s style of play, as well as his desire to have the interim tag removed from his position.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images