Bruce Cassidy Credits Bruins’ Resilency In Comeback Game 1 Win Vs. Senators

The Boston Bruins were able to erase a one-goal deficit and beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Wednesday night in the opener of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

The Bruins trailed 1-0 entering the third period, and interim coach Bruce Cassidy said afterward that the key to his team’s comeback win was resiliency. Cassidy told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley that his message during the second intermission was a calm one and to do the “little things well.”

To hear more from Cassidy’s postgame interview, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo from Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images