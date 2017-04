Share this:

The Boston Bruins have lifted the interim tag from Bruce Cassidy and named him the 28th head coach in Bruins history.

The Bruins posted a 18-8-1 record under Bruce Cassidy this season after he was named interim head coach after the team relieved Claude Julien of his duties.

NESN’s Sarah Davis caught up with Bruce Cassidy after his promotion and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.