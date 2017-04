Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins will try to even the series against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night before they head back to Ottawa.

The Bruins were able to get froward David Krejci back in the lineup last game and interim head coach Bruce Cassidy said the Bruins will incorporate Kejci more into the the game plan.

To hear more from Cassidy on Krejci, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.