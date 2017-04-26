Bruce Cassidy Staying On As Bruins Coach As Team Drops Interim Tag

Share this:

Bruce Cassidy can get comfortable in Boston. He’s not going anywhere.

The Bruins on Wednesday announced Cassidy — promoted to interim head coach after the club fired Claude Julien on Feb. 8 — will stay on permanently as head coach.

Cassidy helped sparked a midseason turnaround after the Bruins cut ties with Julien after nearly a decade behind the Boston bench. Boston won six of its first seven games after the change and then went on a six-game winning streak during the last month of the season to earn a Stanley Cup playoffs berth.

Cassidy led the B’s to an 18-8-1 regular-season record over the final two months of the season before the club ultimately bowed out to the Ottawa Senators in a six-game first-round series.

The future is relatively bright for Cassidy and the Bruins, though, as Boston continues to inject a shot of youth into the core players who remain from the team’s two Stanley Cup Final runs. Cassidy, who has spent nearly a decade in the organization, is especially familiar with the team’s younger players after spending five seasons as the head coach at Providence before joining Julien’s staff in Boston.

