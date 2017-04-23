Bruins’ Brad Marchand Calls Senators ‘Classless’ After Hit On David Krejci

Share this:

The Boston Bruins lost center David Krejci during their Game 5 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

The injury was the result of a knee-on-knee collision with Sens defenseman Chris Wideman. Interim head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed after the game that the Senators were “chirping” at Krejci after the hit, and the B’s aren’t happy about the hit on the 30-year-old center.

“Right after (the hit), Wideman chirped him right away,” Brad Marchand said Saturday, per WEEI’s Ty Anderson. “It’s just pretty classless to do something like that when you know you hurt a guy on the ice. Krejci is a pretty tough player, he can play through just about anything. But I guess that’s part of the game. It happens a lot out there.”

Cassidy echoed his postgame comments about the hit.

“It just looked like the player was hovering over Krejci, and I don’t know if that’s appropriate,” Cassidy said. “But anyway, that’s neither here nor there to a certain extent, but I do believe it fired our guys up.”

The first-round Stanley Cup playoff series has been hotly contested with each game being decided by one goal. And it appears the B’s are ready to respond to the hit on Krejci.

“It’s a series. You play these guys enough over and over you’re gonna learn to hate everyone and everything about them,” Joe Morrow said. “It’s just how sports goes. You run into the same person time after time, there’s gonna be some bad blood between teams. I can’t imagine (them) saying anything good about (Krejci), so we’ll just have to retaliate like you do.”

The Bruins trail the series three-games-to-two but will look to even the series up and force a decisive Game 7 with a win in Game 6 on Sunday at TD Garden.

