Bruins Clinch Stanley Cup Playoff Berth With Win Over Lightning

The Boston Bruins are headed back to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The B’s officially clinched a playoff berth with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Tuesday night. It will be Boston’s first playoff appearance since the 2013-14 season.

The Bruins currently have 94 points, which puts them in a tie with the Ottawa Senators and one point above the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston has two games left — one against the Senators and one against the Washington Capitals — while the Sens and Maple Leafs each have three games remaining.

If the playoffs started today, the Bruins and Senators would battle in the first round, while the Maple Leafs would have to face the Washington Capitals.

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 12.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images