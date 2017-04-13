Bruins’ Colin Miller Exits Game 1 Vs. Senators After Knee-On-Knee Collision

Share this:

The Boston Bruins entered the Stanley Cup playoffs with an injury-riddled defensive corps.

Blue line staples Torey Krug (lower body) and Brandon Carlo (concussion) both were sidelined for Game 1 against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, prompting 19-year-old Charlie McAvoy to make his NHL debut.

Boston’s defense took another hit in the second period of Wednesday night’s matchup. Colin Miller collided knees with Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki while trying to advance the puck and subsequently exited the game.

Colin Miller injured by knee-on-knee hit from Borowiecki pic.twitter.com/fpgsk0a4KJ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 13, 2017

No further updates have been given on the extent of Miller’s injury. Regardless, another hobbled defenseman certainly is not good news for the Bruins.

