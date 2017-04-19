Colin Miller Expected To Return For Bruins’ Crucial Game 4 Vs. Senators

Share this:

Help is on the way for the banged-up Boston Bruins as they fight to keep their Stanley Cup playoff hopes alive.

Defenseman Colin Miller is expected to play Wednesday in Boston’s Game 4 matchup with the Ottawa Senators, coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed after an optional morning skate at TD Garden. Miller also said he’s ready to return, although Cassidy said his defenseman still will be a game-time decision.

Miller exited Game 1 of the best-of-seven, first-round series after knocking knees with Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki. The Bruins won that game 2-1 in Ottawa but dropped Games 2 and 3 in overtime, with Miller sitting out both contests.

The B’s desperately could use reinforcements on the blue line, as D-men Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo both are sidelined with injuries. Cassidy has called on 19-year-old rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy and Providence call-ups Tommy Cross and Joe Morrow to help fill the void, but Boston has allowed eight goals in its last two games to fall into a 2-1 series hole.

Cassidy expects to match Miller with John-Michael Liles on Boston’s third defensive pairing for Wednesday night’s game, which is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Garden.

