Bruins’ David Pastrnak Wins NESN’s 7th Player Award For Second Time

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak was named the 2016-17 NESN 7th Player Award winner before Thursday night’s game against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden.

It’s the second time Pastrnak has won this award. He took home the honor in 2014-15, too.

The award is voted on by fans at NESN.com. It recognizes a player who performed beyond expectations.

Pastrnak certainly did that this season. Even though fans expected improvement from the ultra-talented right winger, he surpassed expectations by tallying career highs with 34 goals, 36 assists and 70 points in 73 games.

