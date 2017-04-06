Bruins’ Drew Stafford Scores Wrap-Around Goal On The Power Play Against Senators

Share this:

The Boston Bruins were able to score first against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night in a crucial game for both teams.

Bruins forward Drew Stafford scored a powerplay goal after Zdeno Chara made a great play to keep the puck in the offensive zone. Chara was able to get the puck back in deep to Stafford who went behind the net and scored on the wrap-around attempt for his eighth goal of the season.

To see Stafford’s power play goal check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images