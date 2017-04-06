Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins’ Drew Stafford Scores Wrap-Around Goal On The Power Play Against Senators

by on Thu, Apr 6, 2017 at 7:47PM
1,986

The Boston Bruins were able to score first against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night in a crucial game for both teams.

Bruins forward Drew Stafford scored a powerplay goal after Zdeno Chara made a great play to keep the puck in the offensive zone. Chara was able to get the puck back in deep to Stafford who went behind the net and scored on the wrap-around attempt for his eighth goal of the season.

To see Stafford’s power play goal check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of March 30, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $11,500 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN