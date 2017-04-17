Playoff Hockey Returns To Boston As Part Of Busy Patriots’ Day Sports Schedule

Share this:

Patriots’ Day 2017 is going to provide many hours of sports fun for the people of Boston.

The Boston Marathon will begin early in the morning, followed by the Boston Red Sox’s 11 a.m. matinee against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, and then finally the Boston Bruins will resume their first-round playoff series against the Ottawa Senators with Game 3 at TD Garden.

It’s actually the first Bruins playoff game in Boston since the B’s were eliminated by the rival Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 of the 2014 Eastern Conference semifinals.

For a report from Sunday’s Bruins practice, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.