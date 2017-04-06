Bruins Face-Off Against A Banged Up Ottawa Senators Team On Thursday Night

Share this:

The Boston Bruins face-off against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Thursday night in a game that could decide playoff seeding.

The Bruins will be without Brad Marchand as he was given a two-game suspension after he speared Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin on Tuesday night. The Senators will also be without a key player in their lineup on Thursday night as defenseman Erik Karlsson is out due to a lower-body injury. Karlsson isn’t the only player out for the Senators tonight as the team has been struck with a slew of injuries.

