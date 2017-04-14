Bruins Facing Injuries On Blue Line Ahead Of Game 2 Vs. Senators

Share this:

The Boston Bruins took Game 1 of their first-round series against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins.

While the B’s grabbed a 1-0 lead in the series, they also lost defenseman Colin Miller to an injury. Add Miller to the list that includes Torey Krug, David Krejci and Brandon Carlo, and all of a sudden the Bruins look like the walking wounded.

With two days off before Game 2, Boston hopes that it can get healthy, especially on the blue line.

To hear NESN’s Sarah Davis’ report from Ottawa, check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images